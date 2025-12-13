Canisius takes on Maine, aims to stop 3-game skid

Canisius Golden Griffins (4-6, 0-2 MAAC) at Maine Black Bears (1-11) Orono, Maine; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Canisius Golden Griffins (4-6, 0-2 MAAC) at Maine Black Bears (1-11)

Orono, Maine; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears -6.5; over/under is 123.5

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius comes into the matchup against Maine after losing three in a row.

The Black Bears have gone 0-2 in home games. Maine is ninth in the America East with 10.3 assists per game led by Bashir N’Galang averaging 1.8.

The Golden Griffins are 0-5 on the road. Canisius has a 2-5 record against teams over .500.

Maine is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Canisius allows to opponents. Canisius averages 60.7 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 70.3 Maine gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Biel is averaging 12.1 points and 1.5 blocks for the Black Bears. Ryan Mabrey is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kahlil Singleton is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Bryan Ndjonga is averaging 10.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

