Canisius plays Wright State following Gailes’ 28-point game

Wright State Raiders (5-6, 1-1 Horizon) at Canisius Golden Griffins (1-7) Buffalo, New York; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wright State Raiders (5-6, 1-1 Horizon) at Canisius Golden Griffins (1-7)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius hosts Wright State after Shariah Gailes scored 28 points in Canisius’ 75-67 victory over the Mercyhurst Lakers.

The Golden Griffins have gone 1-2 in home games. Canisius gives up 77.3 points and has been outscored by 21.5 points per game.

The Raiders have gone 1-4 away from home. Wright State ranks third in the Horizon with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Claire Henson averaging 6.0.

Canisius makes 42.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Wright State has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Wright State’s 40.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points lower than Canisius has allowed to its opponents (46.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Irene Rey Pineda is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, while averaging 9.6 points. Gailes is shooting 49.2% and averaging 14.1 points.

Breezie Williams is averaging 12.4 points and 2.5 steals for the Raiders. Henson is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.