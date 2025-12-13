Canisius defeats Maine 70-43

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Kahlil Singleton’s 20 points helped Canisius defeat Maine 70-43 on Saturday. Singleton shot 7 for 12,…

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Kahlil Singleton’s 20 points helped Canisius defeat Maine 70-43 on Saturday.

Singleton shot 7 for 12, including 6 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Golden Griffins (5-6, 0-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Marcus Niblack added 13 points along with 10 rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Bryan Ndjonga scored 11 points and added eight rebounds.

Keelan Steele led the Black Bears (1-12) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Mekhi Gray added nine points, and Isaac Bonilla had six points.

