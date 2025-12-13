Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Canisius defeats Maine 70-43

Canisius defeats Maine 70-43

The Associated Press

December 13, 2025, 5:25 PM

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Kahlil Singleton’s 20 points helped Canisius defeat Maine 70-43 on Saturday.

Singleton shot 7 for 12, including 6 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Golden Griffins (5-6, 0-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Marcus Niblack added 13 points along with 10 rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Bryan Ndjonga scored 11 points and added eight rebounds.

Keelan Steele led the Black Bears (1-12) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Mekhi Gray added nine points, and Isaac Bonilla had six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up