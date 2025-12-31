Candelino leads Lipscomb against Jacksonville after 20-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (5-8) at Lipscomb Bisons (7-6) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb plays Jacksonville after Ross…

Jacksonville Dolphins (5-8) at Lipscomb Bisons (7-6)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb plays Jacksonville after Ross Candelino scored 20 points in Lipscomb’s 89-62 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Bisons have gone 5-0 in home games. Lipscomb has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dolphins have gone 1-7 away from home. Jacksonville ranks eighth in the ASUN with 13.7 assists per game led by Evan Sterck averaging 3.7.

Lipscomb is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Jacksonville allows to opponents. Jacksonville averages 76.0 points per game, 0.3 more than the 75.7 Lipscomb gives up to opponents.

The Bisons and Dolphins match up Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Asman is shooting 53.6% and averaging 13.9 points for the Bisons. Ethan Duncan is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaylen Jones is scoring 10.3 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Dolphins. Chris Arias is averaging 9.8 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 36.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 7-3, averaging 86.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

