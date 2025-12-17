Camren Hunter scores 19 as Central Arkansas routs D-II’s Kansas Christian 102-47

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Camren Hunter scored 19 points as Central Arkansas beat Division II’s Kansas Christian 102-47 on Wednesday.…

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Camren Hunter scored 19 points as Central Arkansas beat Division II’s Kansas Christian 102-47 on Wednesday.

Hunter added three steals for the Bears (5-7). Malchiah Marable totaled 16 points, six rebounds and three steals. Ty Robinson hit two 3-pointers and scored 12.

Darion Williams had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Falcons, while James Lewis added 11 points and six rebounds. Damon Werts pitched in with 10 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.