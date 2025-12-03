Camper’s 15 lead Nevada over UCSD 76-70

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Corey Camper Jr. had 15 points in Nevada’s 76-70 win over UCSD on Tuesday. Camper shot…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Corey Camper Jr. had 15 points in Nevada’s 76-70 win over UCSD on Tuesday.

Camper shot 3 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Wolf Pack (6-3). Tayshawn Comer scored 12 points and added six assists. Peyton White finished with 11 points, and added nine rebounds.

The Tritons (7-1) were led in scoring by Leo Beath, who finished with 17 points. Emanuel Prospere II added 12 points and two steals for UCSD. Tom Beattie also had 11 points. The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for the Tritons.

Camper put up six points in the first half for Nevada, who led 35-27 at halftime. Nevada used an 8-0 run in the second half to build a nine-point lead at 60-51 with 6:04 left in the half before finishing off the win.

