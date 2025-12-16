Campbell visits No. 7 Gonzaga following Butka’s 22-point outing

Campbell Fighting Camels (5-5) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (10-1) Spokane, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Campbell plays No. 7…

Campbell Fighting Camels (5-5) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (10-1)

Spokane, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell plays No. 7 Gonzaga after Dovydas Butka scored 22 points in Campbell’s 69-64 victory over the Ball State Cardinals.

The Bulldogs are 4-0 in home games. Gonzaga is second in the WCC with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyon Grant-Foster averaging 2.4.

The Fighting Camels are 0-5 on the road. Campbell is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

Gonzaga makes 52.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than Campbell has allowed to its opponents (44.8%). Campbell averages 17.0 more points per game (82.9) than Gonzaga gives up to opponents (65.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Huff is scoring 17.4 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Graham Ike is averaging 16.0 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 52.3% over the past 10 games.

DJ Smith is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Butka is averaging 16.4 points and 8.9 rebounds.

