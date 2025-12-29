Campbell visits Hofstra following Davis’ 27-point game

Campbell Fighting Camels (6-7) at Hofstra Pride (9-4) Hempstead, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -9.5;…

Campbell Fighting Camels (6-7) at Hofstra Pride (9-4)

Hempstead, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -9.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra hosts Campbell after Cruz Davis scored 27 points in Hofstra’s 74-66 win against the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Pride are 3-0 on their home court. Hofstra is second in the CAA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 66.2 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

The Fighting Camels are 0-7 in road games. Campbell is third in the CAA scoring 80.8 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

Hofstra averages 77.6 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 79.3 Campbell allows. Campbell has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of Hofstra have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 21.2 points and 5.1 assists for the Pride. Preston Edmead is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

DJ Smith is averaging 18.5 points for the Fighting Camels. Dovydas Butka is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 83.1 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

