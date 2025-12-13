Campbell hosts Ball State after Newton’s 28-point game

Ball State Cardinals (3-7) at Campbell Fighting Camels (4-5) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Campbell…

Ball State Cardinals (3-7) at Campbell Fighting Camels (4-5)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell plays Ball State after Muneer Newton scored 28 points in Campbell’s 149-62 win over the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons.

The Fighting Camels have gone 3-0 at home. Campbell is third in the CAA with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Fields Jr. averaging 3.9.

The Cardinals are 0-4 on the road. Ball State ranks second in the MAC allowing 69.4 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

Campbell is shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.4% Ball State allows to opponents. Ball State’s 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points lower than Campbell has allowed to its opponents (45.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Smith is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, while averaging 19.4 points. Dovydas Butka is shooting 56.1% and averaging 15.8 points.

Davion Hill is averaging 11.5 points for the Cardinals. Armoni Zeigler is averaging 10.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

