Campbell beats Ball State 69-64

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Dovydas Butka’s 22 points helped Campbell defeat Ball State 69-64 on Sunday.

Butka had 10 rebounds for the Fighting Camels (5-5). DJ Smith scored 20 points while shooting 5 for 16 (3 for 10 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line and added three steals. Chris Fields Jr. had 14 points and shot 6 of 12 from the field and 2 for 11 from the line.

The Cardinals (3-8) were led by Joey Hart, who recorded 15 points. Kayden Fish added 11 points and four steals for Ball State. Preston Copeland had 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

Campbell went into the half tied with Ball State 30-30. Smith’s 17-point second half helped Campbell finish off the five-point victory.

