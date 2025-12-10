Cameron Carr, Obi Agbim help Baylor cruise past Norfolk State 97-67

WACO, Texas (AP) — Cameron Carr had 19 points, Obi Agbim scored 18 and Baylor cruised to a 97-67 victory…

WACO, Texas (AP) — Cameron Carr had 19 points, Obi Agbim scored 18 and Baylor cruised to a 97-67 victory over Norfolk State on Wednesday.

Carr made 9 of 11 shots for the Bears (7-2), who improve to 5-0 at home. He also had five rebounds and blocked four shots. Agbim hit 6 of 11 shots, 4 of 9 from 3-point range, adding five assists and three steals.

Tounde Yessoufou finished with 17 points and reserve Caden Powell totaled 16 points and seven rebounds. Dan Skillings Jr. pitched in with 11 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Michael Rataj added 11 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Elijah Jamison scored 17 to lead the Spartans (4-7), who fall to 0-6 on the road. Anthony McComb III made 9 of 10 free throws and scored 15. Devon Ellis and Jordan Leaks both scored 10.

Skillings had a three-point play to give Baylor a 12-4 lead in the first 4:19. Jamison hit two 3-pointers in a 12-5 spurt and Norfolk State cut it to 17-16 four minutes later but never got over the hump.

The Spartans hung with Baylor until Agbim and Isaac Williams hit 3-pointers in the final 64 seconds to cap a 14-4 run, giving the Bears a 47-31 lead at halftime.

Agbim hit a 3-pointer and Carr dunked to begin the second half for a 21-point lead. The Bears took their largest lead at 90-51 on an Agbim 3-pointer with 4:14 remaining.

Up next

Baylor: Hosts Alcorn State on Dec. 19.

Norfolk State: Hosts Grambling on Dec. 18.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.