Cambridge leads No. 19 Ohio State against Purdue after 28-point performance

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 12:30 p.m.…

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Ohio State visits Purdue after Jaloni Cambridge scored 28 points in Ohio State’s 82-75 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Boilermakers have gone 8-1 in home games. Purdue is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Buckeyes are 1-1 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State is 9-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Purdue makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.3 percentage points higher than Ohio State has allowed to its opponents (37.0%). Ohio State has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points greater than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Purdue have averaged.

The Boilermakers and Buckeyes meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tara Daye is averaging 12.2 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Madison Layden is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cambridge is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Chance Gray is averaging 11.6 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Buckeyes: 9-1, averaging 87.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 15.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.