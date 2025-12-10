Cambridge and No. 21 Ohio State host Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky Norse (3-8, 0-2 Horizon) at Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Northern Kentucky Norse (3-8, 0-2 Horizon) at Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Ohio State hosts Northern Kentucky after Jaloni Cambridge scored 22 points in Ohio State’s 79-70 win against the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Buckeyes are 4-0 in home games. Ohio State averages 86.8 points while outscoring opponents by 24.4 points per game.

The Norse are 0-5 on the road. Northern Kentucky is seventh in the Horizon with 31.4 rebounds per game led by Maddie Moody averaging 5.9.

Ohio State scores 86.8 points, 13.3 more per game than the 73.5 Northern Kentucky gives up. Northern Kentucky has shot at a 37.7% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 36.3% shooting opponents of Ohio State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cambridge is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Chance Gray is averaging 13.1 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 44.3%.

Taysha Rushton averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 27.1% from beyond the arc. Karina Bystry is shooting 29.2% and averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.