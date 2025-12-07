Cam McDowell scores 26 as Tarleton State beats D-II’s Cameron 93-63

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Cam McDowell scored 26 points as Tarleton State beat Division II’s Cameron 93-63 on Sunday. McDowell…

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Cam McDowell scored 26 points as Tarleton State beat Division II’s Cameron 93-63 on Sunday.

McDowell also had three steals for the Texans (7-4). Freddy Hicks totaled 16 points and added 13 rebounds. Leroy Kelly IV scored 11.

Jaden Juarez finished with 12 points for the Aggies. Thomas Tangle added 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Jordan Mitchell had 11 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.