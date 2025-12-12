Callaway leads Akron against No. 6 Michigan after 36-point game

Akron Zips (1-7) at Michigan Wolverines (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Akron…

Akron Zips (1-7) at Michigan Wolverines (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron visits No. 6 Michigan after Izzy Callaway scored 36 points in Akron’s 117-34 victory against the Heidelberg Student Princes.

The Wolverines are 5-0 in home games. Michigan is the Big Ten leader with 14.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Te’Yala Delfosse averaging 2.4.

The Zips are 0-4 on the road. Akron leads the MAC scoring 13.0 fast break points per game.

Michigan scores 92.8 points, 17.7 more per game than the 75.1 Akron allows. Akron averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Michigan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Syla Swords is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals. Olivia Olson is shooting 48.7% and averaging 18.2 points.

Callaway is shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, while averaging 9.1 points. Ni’Rah Clark is averaging 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds.

