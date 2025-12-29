Live Radio
Callaghan has 20, Wright State downs Oakland 88-73

The Associated Press

December 29, 2025, 10:35 PM

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Solomon Callaghan’s 20 points helped Wright State defeat Oakland 88-73 on Monday.

Callaghan shot 7 for 9, including 6 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Raiders (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League). TJ Burch scored 17 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line, and grabbed six steals. Michael Imariagbe shot 4 of 7 from the field and 7 for 9 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Golden Grizzlies (6-8, 2-1) were led in scoring by Brody Robinson, who finished with 27 points. Tuburu Niavalurua added 18 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Oakland. Michael Houge put up 13 points and 12 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

