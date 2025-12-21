California Baptist knocks off Sacramento State 74-67

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Martel Williams scored 14 points as Cal Baptist beat Sacramento State 74-67 on Saturday. Williams had…

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Martel Williams scored 14 points as Cal Baptist beat Sacramento State 74-67 on Saturday.

Williams had five rebounds for the Lancers (10-3). Thomas Ndong added 12 points while going 4 of 6 and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line while they also had 17 rebounds. Jayden Jackson shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Jahni Summers finished with 21 points and two steals for the Hornets (4-7). Mikey Williams added 18 points and five assists for Sacramento State. Jayden Teat also put up nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

