Caleb Wilson leads No. 14 North Carolina over USC Upstate, 80-62

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Wilson had 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 14 North Carolina to an 80-62 win against USC Upstate on Saturday.

Wilson shot 6 of 7 from the floor and didn’t miss a field-goal attempt until there was less than a minute to play. The Tar Heels (9-1) also got a boost from Jonathan Powell’s 17 points, which tied a career high. Luka Bogavac added 15 points and five assists, and Henri Veesaar scored 14.

Learic Davis paced the Spartans (6-6) with 14 points before fouling out late. Mason Bendinger had 13 points.

USC Upstate briefly led by a point midway through the first half after an 11-4 run capped off by a 3-pointer from Tyler Smith. UNC responded with a 17-5 run, a stretch highlighted by Wilson catching a fast break lob from Veesaar before slamming it through the hoop with both hands.

The Tar Heels never trailed again from there and went on to lead by 20 points in the second half. UNC had 20 assists on 28 made baskets and shot above 50% from the floor for the fifth time this season.

The Spartans rebounding prowess kept them competitive against the Tar Heels. USC Upstate entered this game ranking 12th nationally in total defensive rebounds with 308 on the season and held the Tar Heels to just six offensive rebounds, which is their second lowest mark of the season.

Wilson, a 6-foot-10 freshman, continues to lead the Tar Heels in scoring and rebounding this season. He came into this contest averaging 19.3 points and 10.6 boards per game. The last freshman to lead UNC in both statistics in a single season was Tyler Hansbrough in the 2005-06 campaign.

Up next

North Carolina: Hosts ETSU on Tuesday.

USC Upstate: Visits South Carolina State on Tuesday.

