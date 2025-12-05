Caleb Williams scores 24 as Lafayette knocks off Mercyhurst 79-71

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Caleb Williams had 24 points in Lafayette’s 79-71 victory over Mercyhurst on Friday night. Williams 6…

Williams 6 for 9 from 3-point range and went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Leopards (3-7). Christian Humphrey scored 20 and grabbed eight rebounds. Andrew Phillips added 14 points and weight rebounds.

Bernie Blunt led the Lakers (3-6) with 17 points. Mykolas Ivanauskas added 14 points and two blocks. Jake Lemelman pitched in with 12 points, eight assists and three steals.

After a 34-all tie at halftime, Lafayette took the lead for good with 3:11 remaining on a 3-pointer from Phillips that made it 71-68.

