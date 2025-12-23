Live Radio
Caleb Hollenbeck scores 25 to help Marshall beat NAIA’s West Virginia Tech 102-52

The Associated Press

December 23, 2025, 10:08 PM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Caleb Hollenbeck had 25 points in Marshall’s 102-52 victory over NAIA member West Virginia Tech on Tuesday night.

Hollenbeck also had eight rebounds for the Thundering Herd (8-5). Wyatt Fricks totaled 19 points and eight rebounds. Noah Otshudi pitched in with 13 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Jackson Tackett finished with 17 points for the Golden Bears. Brandon Moore added nine points and Trayten Woods scored eight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

