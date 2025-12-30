Caldwell scores 17, Arkansas State downs Arkansas Tech 107-63

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — TJ Caldwell’s 17 points helped Arkansas State defeat Arkansas Tech 107-63 on Tuesday. Caldwell shot 5…

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — TJ Caldwell’s 17 points helped Arkansas State defeat Arkansas Tech 107-63 on Tuesday.

Caldwell shot 5 for 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Red Wolves (10-4, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference). Kyle Hayman scored 17 points and added three steals. Christian Harmon went 4 of 9 from the field (3 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points, while adding six assists and three steals.

David Elliott IV led the way for the Wonder Boys with 19 points and five steals. Brody Emberton added nine points for Arkansas Tech. Sam Bradford also recorded nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.