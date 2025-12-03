Cal visits Missouri following Slaughter’s 33-point game

California Golden Bears (6-2) at Missouri Tigers (7-2) Columbia, Missouri; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri takes on Cal…

California Golden Bears (6-2) at Missouri Tigers (7-2)

Columbia, Missouri; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri takes on Cal after Grace Slaughter scored 33 points in Missouri’s 85-70 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Tigers have gone 3-1 in home games. Missouri is 6-2 against opponents over .500.

The Golden Bears play their first true road game after going 6-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Cal is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.5 turnovers per game.

Missouri makes 50.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.8 percentage points higher than Cal has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Cal averages 65.9 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the 70.8 Missouri gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Slaughter is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 19.6 points and 6.7 rebounds. Shannon Dowell is shooting 52.8% and averaging 16.7 points.

Lulu Twidale is shooting 23.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, while averaging 14.6 points and 3.3 assists. Sakima Walker is averaging 10 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.