Cal State Northridge defeats Cal State Bakersfield 87-66

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Larry Hughes Jr. scored 27 points as Cal State Northridge beat Cal State Bakersfield 87-66 on Thursday in a Big West Conference opener.

Hughes added six rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Matadors (4-4, 1-0). Josh O’Garro added 15 points while shooting 7 of 11 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line while he also had nine rebounds. Mahmoud Fofana, Joshua O’Garro and Josiah Davis all added 15 points each.

The Roadrunners (4-5, 0-1) were led in scoring by Dailin Smith, who finished with 18 points. Bakersfield also got 16 points, two steals and four blocks from Ron Jessamy. AJ George had 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

