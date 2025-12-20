Cal squares off against No. 19 USC

USC Trojans (8-3, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. California Golden Bears (8-4, 0-1 ACC) San Francisco; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

USC Trojans (8-3, 1-0 Big Ten) vs. California Golden Bears (8-4, 0-1 ACC)

San Francisco; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal takes on No. 19 USC at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The Golden Bears are 8-3 in non-conference play. Cal averages 68.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Trojans are 7-3 in non-conference play. USC is eighth in the Big Ten with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jazzy Davidson averaging 5.3.

Cal averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 4.2 per game USC gives up. USC has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 39.5% shooting opponents of Cal have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lulu Twidale is scoring 13.7 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Golden Bears. Sakima Walker is averaging 10.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the past 10 games.

Davidson is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Trojans. Londynn Jones is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.7 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points.

