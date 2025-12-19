Cal Poly visits Dent and UCLA

Cal Poly Mustangs (5-7, 1-1 Big West) at UCLA Bruins (8-3, 2-0 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST…

Cal Poly Mustangs (5-7, 1-1 Big West) at UCLA Bruins (8-3, 2-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA hosts Cal Poly after Donovan Dent scored 20 points in UCLA’s 90-77 victory against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Bruins are 7-0 in home games. UCLA is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mustangs are 3-4 on the road. Cal Poly is third in the Big West scoring 82.6 points per game and is shooting 43.4%.

UCLA makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Cal Poly has allowed to its opponents (45.2%). Cal Poly averages 15.0 more points per game (82.6) than UCLA allows to opponents (67.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Dailey Jr. is averaging 10.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Bruins. Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Hamad Mousa is shooting 46.3% and averaging 20.1 points for the Mustangs. Peter Bandelj is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 82.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

