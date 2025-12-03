Cal Poly takes on CSU Fullerton after Bandelj’s 21-point game

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-5) at CSU Fullerton Titans (3-5) Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly visits…

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-5) at CSU Fullerton Titans (3-5)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly visits CSU Fullerton after Peter Bandelj scored 21 points in Cal Poly’s 87-81 win over the Redlands Bulldogs.

The Titans are 2-1 on their home court. CSU Fullerton has a 2-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Mustangs are 2-4 on the road. Cal Poly ranks fourth in the Big West shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

CSU Fullerton is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 44.4% Cal Poly allows to opponents. Cal Poly averages 81.4 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 87.6 CSU Fullerton allows.

The Titans and Mustangs face off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Ward is shooting 25.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 16 points and 5.4 rebounds. Bryce Cofield is shooting 51.3% and averaging 14.0 points.

Hamad Mousa is shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 18.4 points and 5.4 rebounds. Cayden Ward is averaging 14.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.