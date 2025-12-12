Cal Poly hosts Idaho State after Jordan’s 22-point game

Idaho State Bengals (5-4) at Cal Poly Mustangs (2-6, 0-2 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Idaho State Bengals (5-4) at Cal Poly Mustangs (2-6, 0-2 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State faces Cal Poly after Tasia Jordan scored 22 points in Idaho State’s 68-59 loss to the BYU Cougars.

The Mustangs have gone 2-2 at home. Cal Poly is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 20.8 turnovers per game.

The Bengals are 1-2 in road games. Idaho State ranks third in the Big Sky with 36.0 rebounds per game led by Piper Carlson averaging 8.6.

Cal Poly’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Idaho State allows. Idaho State averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Cal Poly gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vanessa McManus is scoring 20.9 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Mustangs. Charish Thompson is averaging 15.1 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 45.5%.

Jordan is averaging 16.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Bengals. Carlson is averaging 11.2 points.

