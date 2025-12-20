Cal Poly hosts Idaho following Rasmussen’s 20-point performance

Idaho Vandals (7-4) at Cal Poly Mustangs (5-8, 1-1 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Idaho Vandals (7-4) at Cal Poly Mustangs (5-8, 1-1 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho plays Cal Poly after Jackson Rasmussen scored 20 points in Idaho’s 109-55 victory over the Evergreen State Geoducks.

The Mustangs have gone 2-2 at home. Cal Poly is second in the Big West scoring 82.9 points while shooting 43.9% from the field.

The Vandals are 2-3 on the road. Idaho is third in the Big Sky allowing 71.2 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

Cal Poly averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 8.3 per game Idaho gives up. Idaho averages 82.6 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 87.7 Cal Poly gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hamad Mousa is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Mustangs. Peter Bandelj is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rasmussen is scoring 15.4 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Vandals. Kolton Mitchell is averaging 12.1 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 84.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.6 points per game.

Vandals: 6-4, averaging 82.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

