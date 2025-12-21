Cal Poly hosts Idaho after Ward’s 21-point game

Idaho Vandals (7-4) at Cal Poly Mustangs (5-8, 1-1 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Idaho Vandals (7-4) at Cal Poly Mustangs (5-8, 1-1 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vandals -2.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly hosts Idaho after Cayden Ward scored 21 points in Cal Poly’s 108-87 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Mustangs have gone 2-2 at home. Cal Poly has a 1-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Vandals are 2-3 in road games. Idaho is fifth in the Big Sky with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Brody Rowbury averaging 2.0.

Cal Poly scores 82.9 points, 11.7 more per game than the 71.2 Idaho allows. Idaho has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 46.1% shooting opponents of Cal Poly have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hamad Mousa is shooting 45.6% and averaging 19.6 points for the Mustangs. Peter Bandelj is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jackson Rasmussen is scoring 15.4 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Vandals. Kolton Mitchell is averaging 12.1 points and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 84.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.6 points per game.

Vandals: 6-4, averaging 82.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

