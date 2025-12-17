Cal Poly faces No. 19 USC on 5-game road slide

Cal Poly Mustangs (2-8, 0-2 Big West) at USC Trojans (7-3, 1-0 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

Cal Poly Mustangs (2-8, 0-2 Big West) at USC Trojans (7-3, 1-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly will look to end its five-game road losing streak when the Mustangs play No. 19 USC.

The Trojans have gone 6-1 in home games. USC has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mustangs have gone 0-5 away from home. Cal Poly ranks ninth in the Big West with 30.4 rebounds per game led by Vanessa McManus averaging 5.7.

USC is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 42.1% Cal Poly allows to opponents. Cal Poly has shot at a 39.1% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 35.4% shooting opponents of USC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazzy Davidson is shooting 40.8% and averaging 16.0 points for the Trojans. Londynn Jones is averaging 11.4 points.

McManus is averaging 20.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Mustangs. Charish Thompson is averaging 14.8 points.

