Cal Poly faces Cal on 5-game slide

Cal Poly Mustangs (2-9, 0-2 Big West) at California Golden Bears (8-5, 0-1 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly looks to end its five-game skid with a win over Cal.

The Golden Bears are 7-0 on their home court. Cal is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

The Mustangs are 0-6 in road games. Cal Poly is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Cal’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Cal Poly allows. Cal Poly averages 58.8 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 60.0 Cal gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lulu Twidale is averaging 13.5 points for the Golden Bears. Sakima Walker is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Vanessa McManus is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 20.1 points and 5.7 rebounds. Charish Thompson is shooting 50.6% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Mustangs: 1-9, averaging 56.0 points, 28.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

