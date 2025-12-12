Cal hosts Northwestern State after Pippen’s 24-point showing

Northwestern State Demons (2-7, 1-1 Southland) at California Golden Bears (9-1) Berkeley, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal…

Northwestern State Demons (2-7, 1-1 Southland) at California Golden Bears (9-1)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal faces Northwestern State after Justin Pippen scored 24 points in Cal’s 93-71 victory over the Dominican (CA) Penguins.

The Golden Bears have gone 8-0 at home. Cal scores 83.0 points and has outscored opponents by 13.9 points per game.

The Demons have gone 1-6 away from home. Northwestern State allows 82.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 11.8 points per game.

Cal scores 83.0 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 82.7 Northwestern State gives up. Northwestern State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Cal gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dai Dai Ames is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Golden Bears. John Camden is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Micah Thomas is averaging 16.4 points for the Demons. Justin Redmond is averaging 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

