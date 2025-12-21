Cal hosts Noland and Columbia

Columbia Lions (9-2) at California Golden Bears (11-1) Berkeley, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -8.5;…

Columbia Lions (9-2) at California Golden Bears (11-1)

Berkeley, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -8.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia plays Cal after Kenny Noland scored 24 points in Columbia’s 77-73 overtime loss to the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Golden Bears are 10-0 on their home court. Cal is 8-1 against opponents over .500.

The Lions have gone 3-2 away from home. Columbia is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

Cal averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Columbia gives up. Columbia has shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of Cal have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dai Dai Ames is averaging 17.4 points for the Golden Bears. Chris Bell is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Noland is shooting 46.7% and averaging 17.7 points for the Lions. Blair Thompson is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 9-1, averaging 84.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 81.5 points, 39.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.