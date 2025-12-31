Cal faces No. 16 North Carolina on 3-game road skid

California Golden Bears (9-5, 0-1 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (12-3, 1-1 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Thursday, 12…

California Golden Bears (9-5, 0-1 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (12-3, 1-1 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal will look to break its three-game road slide when the Golden Bears face No. 16 North Carolina.

The Tar Heels have gone 6-1 at home. North Carolina ranks ninth in the ACC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Ciera Toomey averaging 2.9.

The Golden Bears are 0-1 against ACC opponents. Cal is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

North Carolina makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than Cal has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). Cal scores 12.8 more points per game (69.4) than North Carolina gives up (56.6).

The Tar Heels and Golden Bears face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Indya Nivar is shooting 49.3% and averaging 11.8 points for the Tar Heels. Elina Aarnisalo is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Sakima Walker is averaging 10.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Golden Bears. Lulu Twidale is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 82.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points per game.

Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

