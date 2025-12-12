Cal Baptist visits UC Irvine after Hernandez’s 31-point game

Cal Baptist Lancers (6-3) at UC Irvine Anteaters (8-2, 2-0 Big West) Irvine, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Cal Baptist Lancers (6-3) at UC Irvine Anteaters (8-2, 2-0 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine plays Cal Baptist after Hunter Hernandez scored 31 points in UC Irvine’s 72-46 win over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Anteaters are 4-0 in home games. UC Irvine averages 69.9 points and has outscored opponents by 14.3 points per game.

The Lancers are 2-2 on the road. Cal Baptist ranks third in the WAC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Filipa Barros averaging 3.0.

UC Irvine scores 69.9 points, 8.8 more per game than the 61.1 Cal Baptist allows. Cal Baptist averages 15.5 more points per game (71.1) than UC Irvine allows to opponents (55.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hernandez is shooting 35.6% and averaging 15.7 points for the Anteaters. Jada Wynn is averaging 14.8 points.

Lauren Olsen is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Lancers. Chance Bucher is averaging 11.7 points and 2.8 rebounds.

