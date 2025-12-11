Cal Baptist visits Eastern Washington after Daniels’ 31-point performance

Cal Baptist Lancers (7-3) at Eastern Washington Eagles (2-7) Cheney, Washington; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist visits…

Cal Baptist Lancers (7-3) at Eastern Washington Eagles (2-7)

Cheney, Washington; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist visits Eastern Washington after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 31 points in Cal Baptist’s 91-85 loss to the Utah Utes.

The Eagles have gone 2-0 in home games. Eastern Washington ranks eighth in the Big Sky with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Alton Hamilton IV averaging 3.7.

The Lancers are 2-2 on the road. Cal Baptist ranks fourth in the WAC allowing 70.1 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

Eastern Washington averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist averages 74.3 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 83.2 Eastern Washington gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Moses is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Eagles. Johnny Radford is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Daniels is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Lancers. Martel Williams is averaging 15.2 points and 5.2 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.