Cal Baptist faces Boise State after Johansson’s 21-point game

Cal Baptist Lancers (6-2) at Boise State Broncos (7-1) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist visits…

Cal Baptist Lancers (6-2) at Boise State Broncos (7-1)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist visits Boise State after Emma Johansson scored 21 points in Cal Baptist’s 69-58 loss to the Pepperdine Waves.

The Broncos are 5-0 on their home court. Boise State leads the MWC with 16.3 assists per game led by Mya Hansen averaging 4.5.

The Lancers are 2-1 on the road. Cal Baptist ranks second in the WAC giving up 58.5 points while holding opponents to 33.1% shooting.

Boise State’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist averages 70.0 points per game, 4.9 more than the 65.1 Boise State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dani Bayes is shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 15.3 points, 3.4 assists and three steals. Tatum Thompson is shooting 46.2% and averaging 16.3 points.

Chance Bucher is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 12 points. Lauren Olsen is averaging 14.1 points and 2.3 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.