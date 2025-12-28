Cain leads No. 23 Georgia against LIU after 20-point outing

Long Island Sharks (6-6) at Georgia Bulldogs (11-1) Athens, Georgia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Georgia hosts…

Long Island Sharks (6-6) at Georgia Bulldogs (11-1)

Athens, Georgia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Georgia hosts LIU after Blue Cain scored 20 points in Georgia’s 103-74 win over the West Georgia Wolves.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-0 at home. Georgia is second in college basketball with 41.9 rebounds led by Somto Cyril averaging 6.3.

The Sharks are 4-5 on the road. LIU is the best team in the NEC scoring 14.2 fast break points per game.

Georgia averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 6.8 per game LIU allows. LIU scores 5.0 more points per game (76.8) than Georgia gives up to opponents (71.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Wilkinson is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 18 points and two steals. Cain is averaging 16.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Malachi Davis is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Sharks. Jamal Fuller is averaging 15.6 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 100.0 points, 41.6 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 8.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Sharks: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

