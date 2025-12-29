Cain leads No. 23 Georgia against LIU after 20-point game

Long Island Sharks (6-6) at Georgia Bulldogs (11-1) Athens, Georgia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -29.5; over/under…

Long Island Sharks (6-6) at Georgia Bulldogs (11-1)

Athens, Georgia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -29.5; over/under is 174.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Georgia takes on LIU after Blue Cain scored 20 points in Georgia’s 103-74 victory over the West Georgia Wolves.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-0 at home. Georgia is the best team in the SEC with 28.6 fast break points.

The Sharks have gone 4-5 away from home. LIU leads the NEC scoring 14.2 fast break points per game.

Georgia averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 6.8 per game LIU gives up. LIU has shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points above the 39.1% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Wilkinson is shooting 46.5% and averaging 18.0 points for the Bulldogs. Cain is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jamal Fuller is shooting 47.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, while averaging 15.3 points and 5.5 rebounds. Malachi Davis is shooting 48.5% and averaging 17.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 100.0 points, 41.6 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 8.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Sharks: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

