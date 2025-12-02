Cahalan leads Holy Cross against Harvard after 20-point game

Holy Cross Crusaders (3-4) at Harvard Crimson (4-5) Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross visits Harvard after…

Holy Cross Crusaders (3-4) at Harvard Crimson (4-5)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross visits Harvard after Meg Cahalan scored 20 points in Holy Cross’ 64-45 win over the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Crimson have gone 1-0 in home games. Harvard has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Crusaders are 1-3 on the road. Holy Cross is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Harvard is shooting 37.7% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Holy Cross allows to opponents. Holy Cross’ 38.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Harvard has allowed to its opponents (42.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Abigail Wright is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Crimson. Alayna Rocco is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Mary-Elizabeth Donnelly averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, scoring 5.3 points while shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc. Cahalan is averaging 17.8 points.

