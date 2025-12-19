BYU plays UCF following Hamlin’s 20-point performance

BYU Cougars (11-1) at UCF Knights (8-3) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: BYU takes on UCF after…

BYU Cougars (11-1) at UCF Knights (8-3)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU takes on UCF after Olivia Hamlin scored 20 points in BYU’s 81-46 victory against the UTEP Miners.

The Knights are 6-2 in home games. UCF averages 72.6 points while outscoring opponents by 15.8 points per game.

The Cougars have gone 2-0 away from home. BYU averages 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 18.2 points per game.

UCF’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game BYU allows. BYU averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game UCF allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leah Harmon is averaging 16.9 points for the Knights. Khyala Ngodu is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Lara Rohkohl is averaging nine points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Cougars. Marya Hudgins is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 74.3 points, 37.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.