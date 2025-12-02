BYU Cougars and the Washington State Cougars play in Salt Lake City, Utah

Washington State Cougars (1-7) vs. BYU Cougars (7-1) Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: BYU takes on…

Washington State Cougars (1-7) vs. BYU Cougars (7-1)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU takes on Washington State in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The BYU Cougars are 7-1 in non-conference play. BYU is fourth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 39.0 rebounds. Lara Rohkohl leads the BYU Cougars with 7.4 boards.

The Washington State Cougars have a 1-7 record in non-conference play. Washington State is 0-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

BYU is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Washington State allows to opponents. Washington State has shot at a 37.4% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 34.3% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Hamlin is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the BYU Cougars. Marya Hudgins is averaging 11.6 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 47.1%.

Eleonora Villa is averaging 16.6 points for the Washington State Cougars. Charlotte Abraham is averaging 10.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.