Butler visits Seton Hall after Catalon’s 24-point game

Butler Bulldogs (4-4) at Seton Hall Pirates (4-1)

South Orange, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall hosts Butler after Savannah Catalon scored 24 points in Seton Hall’s 82-78 loss to the Princeton Tigers.

The Pirates are 2-0 on their home court. Seton Hall is second in the Big East scoring 83.0 points while shooting 43.1% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 on the road. Butler is seventh in the Big East allowing 65.3 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

Seton Hall scores 83.0 points, 17.7 more per game than the 65.3 Butler gives up. Butler has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

The Pirates and Bulldogs face off Thursday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Catalon is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Pirates. Jada Eads is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Lily Zeinstra averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc. Saniya Jackson is averaging 8.8 points and 2.4 steals.

