Butler hosts No. 1 UConn following Fudd’s 27-point performance

UConn Huskies (12-0, 3-0 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (7-6, 1-2 Big East)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn plays Butler after Azzi Fudd scored 27 points in UConn’s 90-64 win over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-2 at home. Butler scores 68.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Huskies have gone 3-0 against Big East opponents. UConn leads college basketball with 24.0 assists per game led by KK Arnold averaging 4.6.

Butler scores 68.2 points, 15.3 more per game than the 52.9 UConn allows. UConn has shot at a 51.0% rate from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Butler have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lily Zeinstra is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Caroline Dotsey is averaging 12.0 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Fudd averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 50.6% from beyond the arc. Sarah Strong is shooting 58.9% and averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Huskies: 10-0, averaging 89.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 15.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.2 points.

