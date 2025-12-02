Butler hosts Habhab and Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3) at Butler Bulldogs (6-1) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -17.5; over/under is…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-3) at Butler Bulldogs (6-1)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -17.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan takes on Butler after Mohammad Habhab scored 22 points in Eastern Michigan’s 73-55 win over the NJIT Highlanders.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-0 at home. Butler is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 2-2 in road games. Eastern Michigan averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Butler scores 90.9 points, 19.9 more per game than the 71.0 Eastern Michigan gives up. Eastern Michigan averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Butler gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Finley Bizjack is shooting 47.1% and averaging 17.6 points for the Bulldogs. Evan Haywood is averaging 7.0 points.

Habhab is shooting 47.7% and averaging 15.9 points for the Eagles. Carlos Hart is averaging 13.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

