Butler and Lafayette host Colgate

Colgate Raiders (6-7) at Lafayette Leopards (3-10) Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -7.5; over/under is…

Colgate Raiders (6-7) at Lafayette Leopards (3-10)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -7.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette takes on Colgate after Mark Butler scored 20 points in Lafayette’s 95-81 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Leopards have gone 3-3 in home games. Lafayette gives up 76.9 points and has been outscored by 6.7 points per game.

The Raiders have gone 1-5 away from home. Colgate averages 10.2 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Lafayette averages 70.2 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 73.9 Colgate gives up. Colgate averages 75.5 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 76.9 Lafayette allows.

The Leopards and Raiders meet Wednesday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Williams is shooting 38.6% and averaging 17.2 points for the Leopards. Andrew Phillips is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Kyle Carlesimo averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Jalen Cox is shooting 52.0% and averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.