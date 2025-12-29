Burries leads No. 1 Arizona against South Dakota State after 20-point outing

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-7) at Arizona Wildcats (12-0) Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -32.5;…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-7) at Arizona Wildcats (12-0)

Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -32.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Arizona hosts South Dakota State after Brayden Burries scored 20 points in Arizona’s 107-71 win against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Wildcats are 7-0 on their home court. Arizona is sixth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.8 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

The Jackrabbits have gone 2-2 away from home. South Dakota State averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Arizona averages 89.6 points, 20.6 more per game than the 69.0 South Dakota State allows. South Dakota State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Arizona gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burries is scoring 14.0 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Wildcats. Jaden Bradley is averaging 12.6 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Kalen Garry is averaging 10.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Damon Wilkinson is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 88.9 points, 41.1 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 5-5, averaging 78.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

