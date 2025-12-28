Burries leads No. 1 Arizona against South Dakota State after 20-point game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-7) at Arizona Wildcats (12-0) Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Arizona…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-7) at Arizona Wildcats (12-0)

Tucson, Arizona; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Arizona hosts South Dakota State after Brayden Burries scored 20 points in Arizona’s 107-71 victory over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Wildcats are 7-0 on their home court. Arizona is the Big 12 leader with 40.5 rebounds per game led by Tobe Awaka averaging 10.3.

The Jackrabbits are 2-2 on the road. South Dakota State has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Arizona’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game South Dakota State gives up. South Dakota State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Arizona gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Awaka is averaging 9.4 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Dwayne Aristode is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kalen Garry is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, while averaging 10.4 points and 5.2 rebounds. Damon Wilkinson is shooting 62.5% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 88.9 points, 41.1 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 5-5, averaging 78.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

