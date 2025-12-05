Burks leads Texas State against SFA after 28-point outing

Texas State Bobcats (2-5) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (5-2) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas State…

Texas State Bobcats (2-5) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (5-2)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State visits SFA after Saniya Burks scored 28 points in Texas State’s 93-52 victory against the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers.

The Ladyjacks have gone 4-0 in home games. SFA is 2-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bobcats are 1-2 on the road. Texas State gives up 63.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.9 points per game.

SFA scores 73.3 points, 9.4 more per game than the 63.9 Texas State gives up. Texas State has shot at a 37.2% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 37.8% shooting opponents of SFA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harmaine Dominguez is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Ladyjacks. Myka Perry is averaging 14.7 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 40.0%.

Burks averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 20.0 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Kyra Anderson is averaging nine points and 7.6 rebounds.

