Burks, Fulks combine for 44, Stillwell has double-double to lead UCF 102-80 past Florida Gulf Coast

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Burks and Themus Fulks combined to score 44 points, and Jamichael Stillwell posted a double-double as UCF beat Florida Gulf Coast 102-80 on Saturday.

Burks had 23 points, and notched 18 in the first half on 5-of-7 shooting from behind the arc for the Knights (10-1). Fulks added 21 points to go with five assists, having entered the game tied for seventh in the country with 6.9 assists per game.

Stillwell, who transferred with Fulks from Milwaukee, recorded his fifth double-double of the season with 14 points and 13 rebounds, including eight on the offensive glass.

Devan Cambridge added 16 points in 19 minutes off the bench. Chris Johnson had 12 and five assists.

True freshman Jordan Ellerbee scored 21 points for the Eagles (5-7). J.R. Konieczny added 17, and Rory Stewart had 17 off the bench.

The game was tied 49-49 at the break after the Knights closed on an 8-0 run. They took the lead at the start of the second half, and used a 7-0 run to build a nine-point lead that continued to grow.

The Knights’ 17-5 offensive rebounding advantage led to a 17-4 advantage in second-chance points.

The Knights have now won nine consecutive games, while the Eagles have lost five consecutive games.

